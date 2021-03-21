Bhagat Mahasabha observes Nirvan Divas of Kabir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 21: Bhagat Mahasabha today observed Nirvana Divas of Sadguru Kabir Sahib at village Malpur in block Bhalwal.

Thousands of people of ‘Megh’ community participated in the religious programme to pay homage to the great saint of Bhakti Movement. In the programme, Satsung and Kirtan were held by Kartar Singh while singing the ‘shabad’, ‘dohe’ and ‘sakhian’ of Kabir.

Mohinder Bhagat (president, Bhagat Mahasabha, J&K unit) asked the people to follow the teachings of Kabir ji as only his teachings can bring ‘Megh’ community out of backwardness and Dark Age. He asked the community to stop bad habits of drinking wine, smoking, dowry, etc.

He impressed upon masses to inculcate the spiritual and moral values among kids, school going children and adults in order to free the society from bad habits. This shall lead to social, educational, economical and religious development of society thereby indirectly helping the country to flourish with different kind of character, he added.

Bodh Raj Bhagay spoke on Kabir Ji, BR Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Amar Nath while Jai Bhagat (State co-ordinator) urged the people to follow the social reformers and religious saints.

In the end, the chief guest of the programme Professor Raj Kumar Bhagat honoured the dedicated members of the Sabha. Prominent among others present on the occasion were Sunesh Kumar, Madan Lal Chalotra (State Co-ordinator OBC), Sansar Chand, Vivak Kumar, Advocate Ravinder Kumar, Rattan Lal, Naib Sarpanch Ajay Kumar, Kaku Ram, Dina Nath and Bansi Lal.

The programme concluded with serving of langer to all.