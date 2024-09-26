Congress’ Rajiv Shukla Blames BJP For ‘Dangerous Alliance’ With Separatists In J&K

Jammu, Sep 26: Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Shukla on Thursday accused the BJP of encouraging anti-national and separatist leaders for short-term political gains in Jammu and Kashmir.

He cautioned the people of J&K about what he termed as a “dangerous gameplan” by the BJP.

Talking to reporters here, Shukla hit out at the BJP for “oft-repeated statements of burying terrorism” in the Union Territory (UT) and alleged that militancy is spreading into the Jammu region.

“The BJP is playing with fire in Jammu and Kashmir by hobnobbing with separatists and anti-national elements to defeat the Congress and the National Conference in the elections,” Shukla said.

The AICC member warned the repercussions of these actions would be felt not only in the region but across the country.

“These elections in Jammu and Kashmir are of utmost importance and the people have an opportunity to send a strong and positive message through their votes,” he urged.

Shukla accused the BJP and the central government of engaging in a “dangerous nexus” with separatist elements to undermine the Congress and the National Conference (NC), which he claimed were “nationalist forces”.

“By supporting separatists to defeat the NC and Congress, the BJP is playing a dangerous game in J&K. We caution the people that the Centre’s true agenda is to weaken nationalist parties by aligning with anti-national elements,” he said.

He criticised the BJP for betraying its own principles, and said, “Engaging in political rivalry does not mean one should stoop to supporting separatists or other divisive forces. This betrayal exposes the BJP’s double standards. While they claim to stand for national unity, their actions here prove otherwise.”

On the issue of statehood, Shukla lambasted the BJP for failing to fulfil its promise.

“Unfortunately, the promise of restoring statehood has been betrayed by the current government. The historic state of Jammu and Kashmir deserves statehood without further delay, and this continued denial is an injustice to its people,” he said.

Shukla also criticised the BJP’s stance on Hindu issues, citing the Tirupati Balaji temple controversy.

“The BJP’s so-called Hindu face has been exposed, as seen in the Tirupati Balaji Prasad controversy,” he said.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister Amit Shah of maintaining a “criminal silence” on the issue, stating that it reflects their “disregard” for the emotions and religious sentiments of the people.

He said the BJP “shamelessly manipulates Hinduism for political gains”.

“The silence of their leaders over the ‘prasad’ issue at Tirupati Balaji is a glaring example of their hypocrisy. The residents of Ayodhya have already taught them a lesson,” he said.

Shukla also spoke about the challenges facing J&K, accusing the BJP of deepening the region’s crises.

“The introduction of smart meters has caused an unprecedented hike in power tariffs, hitting the common people hard,” he said, adding that “outsider contractors, many of whom are either affiliated with the BJP or hail from Gujarat, are being awarded contracts, sidelining local workers”.

Pointing to a rise in militant activities, he asked, “Where is the so-called normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir? Militancy is spreading into the Jammu region.”

Shukla expressed confidence in the Congress-NC alliance ahead of the final phases of the elections.

“As we head into the final phase of the elections, we are receiving encouraging feedback from the ground. I am confident that the National Conference-Congress alliance will form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir and we will restore both development and dignity to this historic state,” he said. (AGENCIES)