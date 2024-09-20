Congress, NC Spread Misgivings About BJP To Polarise Votes: Dr Jitendra

BUDHAL (RAJOURI), Sept 20 : Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said here today that Congress and National Conference(NC) are spreading misgivings about Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a bid to polarise the votes on communal lines.

Addressing a series of meetings in the Budhal Assembly constituency of district Rajouri, Dr Jitendra Singh said, BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only political party which has sought to give a governance based on justice and fair deal to each section of society regardless of caste, creed or even vote bank consideration. However, he said, this is something which does not fit into the scheme of things of Congress and its allies like the National Conference who have over the last six decades managed to get votes by provoking one community against the other, Hindus against Muslims and Muslims against Hindus.

Speaking to a crowd consisting a mix of Hindus and Muslims, Dr Jitendra Singh cited his own example and said, he has been consequently elected thrice from a Lok Sabha Constituency which comprises more than 35% of Muslim votes and his successive three victories with decisive margin were possible because the people residing there are convinced about the fair play and equitable treatment meted out to them.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Congress and National Conference always tried to create a fear psychosis against BJP in certain sections of society but this trick will not work any more. Citing his experience as Incharge of the North East, he recalled that when he was first sent to North East in 2014, all kinds of misinformation and misgivings were spread about BJP and people of different communities were very apprehensive about the treatment they would be getting under the Modi government. But, he said, very soon they realised that the propaganda spread by Congress and its allies was only designed to keep them away from BJP, and very soon when they got to understand the truth they rejected the Congress and its allied parties, as a result of which today, out of eight North Eastern States, seven States are having BJP-led governments.

Dr Jitendra Singh asked the crowd if there was any discrimination in the distribution of the welfare scheme benefits by the Modi government, whether it be the construction of pucca houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna or delivery of gas cylinder under PM Ujjawala scheme. He asked, was any household denied of these benefits because it belonged to a particular religion or did the officials distributing these benefits asked about the religion of the household. In response, the entire crowd in a single voice loudly said “No-No”. At the same time, he said, while distributing these benefits nobody asked whether the household voted for BJP or not and even though in this constituency of Budhal, the last MLA did not belong to BJP but the benefits received by the people here are the same as the other constituencies represented by BJP MLAs.

This, said Dr Jitendra Singh, is the difference between the BJP dispensation and other parties. He said, it is the Congress culture that even if they had to lay down the drinking water pipes, they would abandon the colony which had not voted for them.

Appealing for a vote for the BJP Candidate, Choudhary Zulfikar, Dr Jitendra Singh said, a vote for BJP is not only for a political party but it is a vote for governance based on justice and fairplay under Prime Minister Modi which is essential for the bright future of our children and for ensuring equal opportunities to the youth regardless of their background.