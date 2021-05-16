Congress MP Rajeev Satav dies after recovering from COVID-19

PUNE, May 16:

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Satav died on Sunday, days after recovering from the coronavirus infection, hospital sources said.

Satav (46) was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pune after testing coronavirus positive last month and was on ventilator support.

After recovering from COVID-19, he was diagnosed with Cytomegalovirus infection and his condition became critical.

“He had recovered from COVID-19. He was taking some immunosuppressant drugs as he was suffering from spondylitis and as his immunity was low, he contracted COVID-19. He later developed a bacterial infection due to which he had fibrosis in the lungs. Despite best efforts by doctors, he succumbed to the infection,” said Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope.

Satav on April 22 said he had tested COVID-19 positive and was hospitalised the next day.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled his demise and said it is a big loss to him.

“I’m very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of Congress. It’s a big loss for us all. My condolences and love to his family,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi, bemoaning the loss of his trusted colleague.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi described Satav as a rising star of the party who was known for his unfailing dedication and sincerity.

In her condolence message, Gandhi said she is deeply pained by the tragic loss of the party leader, “who was a trusted colleague and a friend to all of us”.

She said it is also a personal loss for her.

“Rajeev Satav was only 46 years old. He rose from the grassroots to holding many responsibilities in a short time due to his unfailing dedication, sincerity and hard work,” she said. He served as the Indian Youth Congress president, AICC secretary and the party’s Gujarat in-charge, she added.

“As Lok Sabha member, he championed people’s issues and fought for the ideals of the constitution. He was a rising star of the Congress party,” she said.

The Congress chief also spoke to Satav’s mother and wife and expressed her heartfelt condolences.

Satav, who hailed from Maharashtra’s Hingoli district, also leaves behind two children aged 11 and 16.

“Anguished by the passing away of my friend from Parliament, Shri Rajeev Satav Ji. He was an upcoming leader with much potential. Condolences to his family, friends and supporters. Om Shanti,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I am deeply shocked by the untimely demise of Rajya Sabha member, Shri Rajiv Satav due to Covid-related complications. He was a dynamic parliamentarian & deeply committed to serving the people. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members & his followers. Om Shanthi!” Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted. The Congress said Satav’s unwavering dedication towards the nation and the party carried out with pure simplicity will be greatly missed. “Our condolences to his family, friends and followers,” the party tweeted. (PTI)

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said he has been rendered speechless due to the loss. “Today I lost a fellow who took the first step of public life with me in the Youth Congress and walked along till today…We will always remember Rajeev Satav’s simplicity, ever-smiling, connected to the grassroots, loyalty and friendship. Goodbye, my friend. Keep shining, wherever you are,” he tweeted. (PTI)