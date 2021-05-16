Online speech activity organized

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 16: In connection with the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’, the cadets, 1st J&K NCC Girls Battalion Srinagar of GCW Udhampur delivered online speeches on the theme “Freedom Struggle by Shahid Sukhdev” to commemorate his contribution in Indian Independence and to aware the youth about his sacrifice.

The cadets actively participated in this activity. Some of them to mention here were Eknoor Kour, Kiran Bhatyal, Shilpi Kour, Rupali Sharma, Diwanshi Guleria, Kajul Devi and Priya Thakur.

Prof Meenu Mahajan, Principal of GCW Udhampur encouraged the cadets by saying that such activities help in developing the speaking skills of the students and also create the social responsibilities in the youth especially.

The entire event was coordinated by Prof Shallu Jasrotia, Associate NCC Officer of the college.