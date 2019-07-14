Congress lashes out at Govt for current BSNL crisis

NEW DELHI, July 14: The Congress on Sunday flayed at the Centre for closing down the state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) for favouring a few big corporate think tanks.

“The NDA Government has chalked out a plan to close down the BSNL for favouring its capitalist friends. Around 1,083 towers and 524 exchange have already been shut down due to arrears of electricity bills, which will affect its millions of users,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said here.

The Narendra Modi Government’s sole motive is to weaken the public telecom operator so that it can be sold out to private players, he added.

Currently, the BSNL is in serious financial trouble – with an excess debt of Rs 13,000 crore. (UNI)