Clinical JU drubs JK Corporate XI by 27 runs

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 14: Clinical Jammu University (JU) Employees team defeated Corporate XI by 27 runs in a friendly match at Varsity ground, here today.

Earlier, JU skipper Rajesh Salhotra won the toss and decided to bat first. Jammu University scored a modest total of 129 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Aman Singh Sambyal top scored with 39 runs, while Naranjan and Sandeep contributed 18 and 16 runs respectively. Shammi and Avtar chipped in with 15 runs each.

In reply, Corporate XI bundled out for 102 runs. For JU, Avtar took 3 important wickets while Rajesh and Vishal took 2 wickets each. Balwant and Niranjan also shared one wicket each. From Corporate XI, Rishu top scored with 25 runs, while Gulshan made 19 runs.

Team Manager, Pawan Singh Bhau lauded the efforts of the team for the win.

This is JU’s 18th consecutive victory in friendly matches.