“Congress Confident In Forming Govts In Haryana, Jammu-Kashmir”, Says MP Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi, Sept 30: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stated that the party is confident about forming a government in Haryana as well as Jammu and Kashmir following the end of the assembly polls.

In an exclusive interview with news agency on Monday, the Rajya Sabha MP highlighted key issues such as justice for soldiers, farmers, and wrestlers and emphasised the slogan “Jai jawan, jai kisaan, jai pehelwan” to address perceived injustices in the state.

“It is clear that the Congress government will be formed in Haryana. It is a big storm against the BJP. The issues in Haryana are ‘Jai jawan, jai kisaan, jai pehelwan’… There has been injustice with jawans and farmers and discrimination with wrestlers. So this is our slogan for Haryana,” he said.

Ramesh stressed the demand for a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP), citing the farmers’ protest and also slammed the Prime Minister for being during the protest.

He also mentioned the party’s commitment to loan waivers and the removal of the 50 per cent reservation limit and reiterated the importance of conducting a caste census by the Centre as per the mandate in the Indian Constitution.

“When it comes to MSP we ask for a legal guarantee of MSP and it is the demand of farmers also. They called for it in their protest that lasted three years with 700 farmers being martyred, but the Prime Minister did not break his silence. They had to take back the three black laws (farmer’s law). Our issue is not only the legal guarantee of MSP but also the demand for loan waiver. We have said that if voted to power, Congress will remove the 50 per cent reservation limit. We also talk about the census. This is the duty of the centre to conduct the census as per the Indian Constitution. These are our real issues: legal guarantee on MSP, removal of 50 per cent reservation limit and conducting caste census,” he said.

Regarding the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Ramesh expressed optimism about forming a coalition government with the National Conference and pointed out the need for the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

On the potential for an alliance with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ramesh noted that while the PDP is part of the INDIA alliance, Congress is focused on its electoral partnership with the National Conference.

“The National Conference-Congress government will be formed; this is the atmosphere there… After the Bharat Jodo Yatra, support has been witnessed for Congress. Our only demand is the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. We will fight for it,” he said.

“Let us see what happens… PDP is a part of the INDIA alliance but our alliance for elections is only with the National Conference. Let’s see what will happen post-polls,” he further added.

In response to the recent remark made by Union Minister Amit Shah against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramesh advised the Union Home Minister to concentrate on his responsibilities, including the situation in Manipur.

“The Home Minister should focus on his work and also Manipur,” Ramesh said.

He also called for the resignation of the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on moral grounds following the Bengaluru court ruling for an FIR against her in the now scrapped electoral bonds case. (Agencies)