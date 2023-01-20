Congress B-team of PAGD, Rahul its foot-soldier: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 20: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said the Congress has become the B-team of soft separatist, Kashmir centric and communal Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Delegation (PAGD) with Rahul Gandhi furthering its cause as a foot-soldier.

“Congress does not seem to have learned any lesson from its repeated follies as the fourth generation Nehru-Gandhi scion is now hobnobbing with soft-separatists, known for their divisive, communal and separatist politics”, Rana said while interacting with delegations that called on him here this afternoon.

He held the Congress responsible for decades-long mess in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the Party and its new found allies are destined to fail, as the BJP is committed to clear the mess and put J&K on the path of political stability and prosperity.

Rana said the beginning of undoing the wrongs commenced on August 5, 2019 when Parliament repealed the Article 370, granting special status to this part of the country, and making it integral with the nation emotionally and in totality. He said the onus now lies on the Congress to clear its stand on this historic milestone, especially in the wake of its alliance with the PAGD, which has made known its opposition to total integration of J&K with the Dominium of India.

He said, as if the follies and erroneous political moves of Jawaharlal Nehru in respect of J&K were not enough, Rahul Gandhi has embarked upon the ‘Mission Break India’ under the garb of “Bharat Jodo Yatra’’, which is reflected by his controversial alliances with elements inimical to peace and tranquility.

By joining hands with the PAGD, the Congress has allowed itself to get consumed by their politics of deceit and deception, he added. “It is because of the policy paralysis and wrong decision from time to time that the Congress is on the verge of its extinction in the entire country”, Rana said.