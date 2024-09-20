Congress And NC Are Intent On Snatching Books And Pens From The Hands Of Youth And Replacing Them With Stones And Guns: Reddy

JAMMU, Sept 20: With the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir elections completed, two more phases remain. All political parties are in full swing with their election campaigns. During this time, Union Minister of Coal and MInes and Assembly Election in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, G. Kishan Reddy, visited Reasi and Kalakote, Rajouri as a part of his campaign.

In a statement, as a part of his campaign he said that in the first phase of elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the people came out of their homes with great enthusiasm and zeal to vote. There has been a historic voter turnout, with 80.14% in Kishtwar, 71.34% in Doda, 70.55% in Ramban, 62.60% in Kulgam, and an overall 61.13% turnout in the first phase. This has not only rattled Congress and NC but also sent their masters in Pakistan into complete panic.

He added that Pakistan’s defence minister openly supported Congress and NC regarding Article 370, revealing their true face to the public and questioned whether Congress and NC are working at the behest of Pakistan. The people of Jammu and Kashmir want to know whether Congress and NC are trying to bring unrest back to the region with Pakistan’s backing. The people also want to know if these parties want to hand stones back to the youth. Reddy further asked, “What is the relationship between Congress, NC, and Pakistan?”

He emphasised that after the abrogation of Article 370, there has been a profound transformation in Jammu and Kashmir. The lives of the youth and students here have not only improved, but PM Modi has secured their bright future. Before 2019, schools in Jammu and Kashmir operated for only 128 days, which has now increased to 210 days. In the last 10 years, Jammu has seen the establishment of IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu, and 51 new degree colleges across the region. The student intake capacity has increased by 16,650.

In the field of healthcare, the minister pointed out the construction of two new AIIMS, seven new government medical colleges, 28 B.Sc. Nursing colleges, and 19 B.Sc. Paramedic colleges. Additionally, 800 new MBBS seats and 297 PG seats have been added since 2019.

Kishan Reddy made it clear: Congress and NC want to reverse the hard-earned peace in Jammu and Kashmir, taking away books from the hands of students and forcing them back into a world of stones and chaos. He said that the people having tasted the fruits of development and after the abrogation of article 370 will not allow Congress-NC alliance backed by Pakistan to succeed.