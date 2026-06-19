Congregations

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: Chedi Biradari will hold its half-yearly congregation at Supwal Dev Sthan on June 24. The organizers have appealed to all members of the Chedi Biradari to attend the congregation with their families and seek blessings of the revered deities.

The half-yearly congregation of Nathyal Biradari will be held at Dev Sthan of Baba Suraj Shaheed Ji located at Nandpur on June 21.