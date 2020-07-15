Cong seeks rebel MLAs’ disqualification from assembly, asks them to return to ‘family’

JAIPUR/NEW DELHI: The Congress has sought the disqualification of Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs from the State Assembly even as it repeated that the party has not closed its doors on him.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi confirmed that disqualification notices have been sent out Tuesday on the basis of the complaint made by the party. The dissidents have to reply by Friday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also talked tough, accusing the former Deputy Chief Minister of being directly involved in the alleged horse-trading with the opposition BJP to bring down his Government. (AGENCIES)