Ashok Lavasa named as new ADB vice-president

NEW DELHI: Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, who was next in line to head the poll panel, was on Wednesday named as the new vice-president of the Philippines-based Asian Development Bank (ADB) – a position he can take only after resigning from his current job.

Lavasa, who would have retired as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in October 2022, would be the second election commissioner to step down from the poll panel before the completion of his term.

“The ADB has appointed Ashok Lavasa as Vice-President for Private Sector Operations and Public-Private Partnerships,” the multilateral lending agency said in a statement. “He will succeed Diwakar Gupta, whose term will end on August 31.” (AGENCIES)