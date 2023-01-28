Cong, PAGD in unholy wedlock for lust of power: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 28: Lashing out at the Congress for ducking response over abrogation of Article 370 as usual due to its inherent contradictions and taking escape route from the chronic political issues it created in Kashmir over the decades, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said the statement of Jairam Ramesh is on expected lines keeping in view the flip-flop policies of his party on issues concerning upholding of Nation’s sovereignty and integrity.

Speaking to reporters on the side-lines of releasing of book ‘Trikaalsandhya and Vaishnav Vratodyaapan Pradeep on Karm-kand’ by Dr. Varchaskam Sharma here this afternoon, Rana said the Congress is caught between the deep sea and devil over the historic repeal of Article 370 binding Jammu and Kashmir emotionally and psychologically with rest of the country besides ending the era of deprivation of women and marginalized segments like Valmikis, PoK refugees, Gorkhas, Gujjar Bakerwals west PAK refugees and the other weaker sections.

“Talking about the political issues would certainly expose the Congress, which is solely responsible for all the ills afflicting the body psyche of the nation in general and the Valley in particular because of greed, lust and lack of vision of its so-called towering leaders”, Rana said, adding that such an eventuality is bound to entail the wrath of the party’s new found allies in the communal, divisive, anti-national and pro-Pakistan PAGD who Congress is trying to please and appease.

Rana recalled his earlier statement of the Congress creating alibis to avoid hoisting of the tricolor at the historic Lal Chowk in view of the PAGD’s strong hate for the national flag. He said Rahul Gandhi has conveniently obliged the hate mongers and anti-national political actors, who had warned of not getting flag bearers for the tricolor in the Valley if Article 370 was tinkered with. Bypassing Lal Chowk thus amounts to compromising national honour and dignity. It is different that the Tiranga is being unfurled for youth of Kashmir day in and day out with pride, he said and referred to the response they got as recently as on the Republic Day when shops in the famous market-place remained open, ending over three-decade culture of hartals and bandhs. He said this has unnerved the Congress and its masters in the PAGD, who are in the unholy wedlock for their lust for power.

The books of Dr. Varchaskam Sharma, an Assistant Professor in Sanskrit in GMC, Kathua will be distributed free of cost. Dr Sharma has earlier also authored three books on Karm-kand.

Prominent among others those present on the occasion included Pt. Tilak Raj Shastri, Principal, Ranjeet Singh.