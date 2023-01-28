Intl conference on Language, Literature & Folklore begins at Cluster University

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 28: Department of Linguistics & Literature, School of Humanities and Liberal Arts, Cluster University of Jammu, in collaboration with CIIL Mysure, is organizing a three-day International Conference on Language, Literature and Folklore from today.

Padma Shree Jitendra Udhampuri was the chief guest of the inaugural event. He spoke about rich cultural heritage of the Dogras and their language.

The Vice Chancellor Prof Bechan Lal, in his address, spoke about the importance of language literature and folklore in the present age and also emphasized the need of organizing such programmes to increase the knowledge about the culture and heritage amongst the students scholars and the society at large.

The event commenced with an introductory address of professor Geetanjali Rana Dean Humanities & Liberal Arts Cluster University of Jammu. She spoke about the relevance of folkore in terms of the traditional knowledge with special focus on mythological approach.

Dr Reena Salaria, HoD Deptt of linguistics, presented welcome address. The keynote address was delivered by Professor S Imtiaz Hasnain (Rtd Dean and Head, Department of Linguistics Aligarh Muslim University) whose presentation was on the topic, “language literature and folklore: reflecting the shared zones”.

Dr Sonal Kulkarni Joshi, HoD Linguistics Deccan College Pune; Prof Panchanan Mohanty, former Director CIIIL Mysuru, GLA University Mathura; Dr Abhilasha Singh, Dean & HoD English & Foreign Languages INGTU will be the distinguished speakers in the subsequent plenary sessions to be conducted over the next two days.

The conference will be conducted in blended mode with more than 300 participations wherein more than 60 are offline and more than 260 are online from more than 50 universities across India and abroad like JNU, AMU, BHU, IIT Kharagpur, IITkanpur, EPLU, ISI Kolkata Langasa Bagdad University.

The inaugural session was attended by Dr Jatinder Khajuria, Registrar CLUJ and presiding officer of the event; Dr Naveen Anand, DAA and Chairperson, Deans of various faculties of CLUJ and Principals of constituent colleges of CLUJ and degree colleges of Jammu, delegates from J&K and outside.

The proceedings of the programme were conducted by Akanksha Sharma of Department of Linguistics. Dr Farooq Mir from the host department coordinated with all the participants for their presentation. The formal vote of thanks was presented by Dr Ravi Parihar from the Department of Linguistics.