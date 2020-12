NEW DELHI, Dec 24: Cong leaders stage sit-in protest outside AICC headquarters after being prevented from marching to Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Cong leaders stopped from marching to Rashtrapati Bhawan said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra detained for violating prohibitory orders.

K C Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala among other Cong leaders detained after being stopped from marching to Rashtrapati Bhawan. (Agencies)