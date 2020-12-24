Thursday Dec 24-2020

Aries : Today nostalgia tinges your mood, and this reflects in your dealings at work, where others see your softer side. You even spend carefully, seeming to be wiser regarding your savings. Ganesha sees profits for cashiers and money lenders.

Taurus : You are likely to get into arguments today, predicts Ganesha. You should avoid any open confrontation. Legal disputes may bother you as well. Try your hand at meditation or resort to music of your preference to relax and unwind. It is best if you delay the start of any important activity today, suggests Ganesha.

Gemini : You have been ignoring a few problems that have been plaguing your family members for quite some time now. It’s time you looked into the matter, says Ganesha. Irrespective of how difficult the challenges are, today you will emerge victorious. And amid dealing with mammoth challenges, there will be passionate, quite often sexual, interludes. Quite the charmer!

Cancer : Your strange and unconventional behaviour doesn’t always go down well with many people. If you think you are different, and maybe even better than others, it is advisable that you keep it under the wraps. The reason being that most people may not be able to understand you. Some may even feel intimidated by you. It would be a good idea for you to share your uniqueness only with ‘liberal’ friends, says Ganesha.

Leo : Nothing will overshadow your love for your kids today, and they will be the number one priority for you. It seems like a good day to take time out and monitor their progress in school; so, do not skip that PTA meeting. Remember, there are various ways to teach children, so consider taking them out on a small picnic or a field trip to help educate them better. Since it’s all about children today, you may also end up pampering them with goodies of their choice. Spoil them a bit, says Ganesha. After all, they are the source of your pride and joy!

Virgo : All the work done in the past will reap rich rewards today, says Ganesha. You’ll direct things your own way, and in no way would you take orders from anyone. But don’t go overboard with all the authority and keep a cool, calm head.

Libra : Sometimes, you lend a helping hand and people end up taking the entire arm. Well, that’s kids for you! So beware, because young ones around you may try to take undue advantage of your sympathetic nature today, hints Ganesha. Minor issues and problems may dampen the high spirits that you are in today. But fret not, just keep a cool head and get back on track to being your charismatic self. Also, Ganesha sees you taking chances in money matters today.

Scorpio : There are strong indications that today you will be receptive and sensitive towards the needs of other people. Negative vibes will disrupt your thinking, and you will rely on the company of close friends to keep you in good cheer. Do not succumb to the pessimism that might cloud your thought today as it is only a passing phase, advises Ganesha.

Sagittarius : Your business is all set to expand with you making the most of your overseas contacts. Effective communication skills will help you sail through your tasks. And you are making all the right moves to become the leader of your pack.

Capricorn : Numerous projects and building work pressure can keep you busy, but get done with whatever you have on hand, for Ganesha says the day has a host of recreational activities lined up for you. This will also be the right time to reach out to more people, and devour whatever knowledge or information they have to offer. Moreover, you will experience complete personal freedom and will communicate freely with those around you.

Aquarius : You have already fulfilled your short-term objectives. But you are ambitious, and straightaway begin setting your long-term goals. But all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, says Ganesha. Leisure time with family will rejuvenate and prepare you for a better stint at work.

Pisces : While you like cooperating with your colleagues, there is nothing like a little competition to spice things up. You will nonchalantly take on the challenges coming your way, and thrive on the sweet smell of success today. Luck is in your favour as well. Make the most of it, says Ganesha.