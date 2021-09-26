Cong leader Raman Bhalla interacting with prominent persons of Nanak Nagar area in Jammu to listen to their grievances.

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Cong leader Raman Bhalla interacting with prominent persons of Nanak Nagar area in Jammu to listen to their grievances.
Cong leader Raman Bhalla interacting with prominent persons of Nanak Nagar area in Jammu to listen to their grievances.

Cong leader Raman Bhalla interacting with prominent persons of Nanak Nagar area in Jammu to listen to their grievances.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR