Cong leader Raman Bhalla interacting with prominent persons of Nanak Nagar area in Jammu to listen to their grievances.By Daily Excelsior - 26/09/2021 Cong leader Raman Bhalla interacting with prominent persons of Nanak Nagar area in Jammu to listen to their grievances.
