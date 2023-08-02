Cong gears up for protest against property tax, smart meters

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: District Congress Committee Jammu Urban and Rural today held a special meeting at the Congress office in Jammu to gear up the workers for the party’s upcoming protest to be held on August 4 to raise major issues of price rise, installation of smart meters withdrawal of widow and old age pension.

The meeting was chaired by working president JKPCC Raman Bhalla, and presided by former Minister Yogesh Sawhney I/C District president Jammu Urban along with Hari Singh Chib District president Jammu Rural, Manmohan Singh and Rajneesh Sharma.

Addressing the meeting Raman Bhalla stated that the protest will raise many issues which expose the harsh realities of life in J&K and took stock of the preparations made for the upcoming protest, while underlining its importance. He highlighted the issue of deployment of smart meters in Jammu, power outages, price-rise, imposition of property tax and other such issues which are hampering the daily lives of people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Without any elected Government, the people of J&K easily fall prey to the malicious tactics of BJP. People are being exploited as taxes in the form of power tariffs, toll taxes, property tax etc and prices soar through the roof. This has been an ongoing issue ever since the advent of BJP. He directed all district presidents, ward presidents and members to continue preparations of the protest in full swing.

DCC president Sawhney stated that the party will be staging a massive protest in Jammu to expose the BJP Government and raise people’s genuine concerns to the administration. The Administration and the Centre keep on making decisions for Jammu and Kashmir’s public without any inputs from the stakeholders or thinking of any of the consequences. In a recent example, the installation of smart meters without any control of power tariffs first will cause an immediate and massive financial burden on the consumers, Sawhney said.

Hari Singh Chib, District president Jammu Rural also briefed on other major issues as agenda of the protest. Withdrawal of old age and widow pensions is another cause of concern, he said. There is an increase of wine shops in residential areas across the city. What does this say about the priorities of the Government? All policies are focussed towards increasing the earnings of the government, whereas the other aspects such as social welfare and quality of life are being neglected. Several other leaders also spoke on the occasion.