Cong demands statehood to J&K, holding of early assembly elections

Excelsior Correspondent

KULGAM, Dec 19: Lashing out at Centre Govt for abandoning the democratic rights to people in J&K to make them unrepresented at every forum J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani has demanded holding of early assembly elections in J&K followed by restoration of full Statehood to J&K.

Wani also said that the Congress party shall continue to fight for constitutional guarantees, protection of land and jobs it will not compromise on the rights of people rather fight vigorously to ensure justice to them (people), besides exposing the political exploitation on the part of BJP.

Wani who was addressing public gathering at Damhal in Kulgam district along with JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla slammed Centre Govt over adopting dilly dallying tactics with regard to holding assembly elections in J&K and questioned the Centre as to how long J&K will be kept at the mercy of bureaucracy, how long people will be abandoned of their democratic rights. Such measures are fraught with serious consequences Wani added and said people have decided to defeat the BJP by their vote as and when the elections are held in J&K with the result elections were being delayed on one pretext or the other.

Wani said BJP has adopted misleading and deceitful politics aiming to rule J&K directly from the Centre so it was shying away from the elections, which is bound to further expose its anti-people and wrong policies towards J&K.

Speaking on the occasion, JKPCC working president expressed gratitude to people of Damhal (Kulgam) for their enthusiastic participation in the public meeting assuring them that Congress party which is an instrument of service shall continue to serve them to the best of its ability.

Bhalla hit out at both Centre and State Govt for the rising unemployment, lack of development and said J&K was the victim of deceitful policies of BJP. Making tall claims on development won’t hide failures of Centre Govt on all counts.

JKPCC working president reiterated that elections should be held in J&K as that is the only viable solution to end people’s grievances.

Senior Congress leaders Amanullah Mattoo, Sajad Ahmad and others also addressed the gathering.