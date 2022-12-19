45th Stag TT C’ship gets underway

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 19: The 45th Stag J&K UT level as well as Inter-district Table Tennis Championship 2022-23 got underway in Indoor Complex MA Stadium, here today.

The tournament was declared open by Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Youth Services & Sports and Tourism Departments in the presence of a galaxy of sports lovers.

Dr Zaffar Iqbal, Chief Accounts Officer J&K Sports Council was the guest of honour. The tournament has been organised by J&K Table Tennis Association under the aegis of TTFI and in collaboration with J&K Sports Council under the initiative of ‘My Youth My Pride’.

More than 300 players are participating in various age categories both in men and women sections from different districts of the UT including Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi, Doda, Srinagar, Bandipora, Shopian, Pulwama and Baramulla.

The chief guest in his speech congratulated the organisers and encouraged the players with his best wishes.

Prominent persons including Riaz Ahmed Administrative Officer, Nuzrat Gazala Central Sports Officer, Ashok Singh Divisional Sports Officer, Satish Gupta Manager Indoor Complex, Rajiv Sharma Member Sports Council, Sanjay Wahi president J&K TT Association, Ajay Sharma, IP Singh, Saleem Banday, Vasu Dewan, Narinder Singh, Sheetal Gandotra and Riaz Ahmed were present during the event.

In Hopes girls (under-11), Bhavin beat Jasnur Kour by 2-0, Myrah trounced Arya by 2-0, Srishti defeated Anvi by 2-1 and Syrah got the better of Kritam by 2-0.

The boys’ matches in the HOPES category were underway.