Cong day dreaming to regain people’s trust: Sat Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: Sat Sharma, former Minister and former president, J&K BJP, accompanied by party secretary, Anju Dogra and in charge Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyaan Department Ankush Gupta, listened to the grievances of a large number of people from different areas of Jammu province at party Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

Former MLC Charanjit Singh Khalsa and Grievance Cell Coordinator, Danish Mishra were also present on the occasion.

A deputation from Choura Panchayat, led by Sarpanch Meena Devi, expressed their resentment over delay in widening of Kaali Murti to Salori road where Forest Department has raised objection over 1200 meters stretch and has hampered the completion of the work for last two years thus creating problems for 2000 families. The matter was taken up with CE, PWD by Sat Sharma for early disposal on the spot.

Similarly, various other deputations had issues related to PM package for PoJK DPs, land acquisition compensation from PWD, OBC certificate, non-issuance of driving licenses, excessive electricity bills, construction of lanes, drains, desilting of Nallahs, promotions of Anganwadi workers, matter concerning cluster university. Every problem was heard with patience and take up with the senior officials for proper redressal.

Sat Sharma, while speaking with the people, said that the party is always at the back and call of the masses and accords top priority towards welfare, progress and prosperity of every citizen. He said that the BJP graph in the public has reached to new heights and it has become the first choice everyone.

Sat Sharma said that the Congress leaders are still day dreaming to regain the public trust, which is in fact, totally impossible as this party stands exposed for nepotism, scams and corruption.

The people had very bad taste of the Congress rule and will teach it lesson in coming elections of ULBs and Panchayats, he said.

Anju Dogra and Ankush Gupta coordinated the grievances camp proceedings and diarized the issues presented in the camp.