J&K amends rules for absorbing outstanding sportspersons in Govt jobs

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, August 2: In a major initiative, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has amended the rules for absorbing outstanding sportspersons in Government jobs.

As per the notification issued by Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner/ Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir General Administration Department, in exercise of the powers conferred by the Article 309 of the Constitution of India, the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir made the amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir (Appointment of Outstanding Sports Persons) Rules, 2022, notified vide S.0 12 dated 06.01.2022; namely, clause (b) of rule 1 shall be substituted by the following; namely, these rules shall apply for recruitment of Outstanding Sports Persons against Gazetted posts [Level 8 (47600-151100)] and Non-Gazetted posts [Level 4 (25500-81100)] in respective services to be carved out separately for the purpose in the Youth Services and Sports Department.”

As per the notification, the persons possessing qualification as Graduate or above may be appointed against the a vacancy in Gazetted service while the persons possessing qualification as Metric or above , may be appointed against a vacancy in Non-Gazetted services.

The notification reads that the persons must processes certificates of Outstanding Sports Person from the Youth Services and Sports Department. He or she has not recommended or appointed earlier under the rules or the rules repealed thereof.

The notification also reads that provided that the Outstanding Sports Persons having qualification as 10+2 or above, may be considered for appointment against a Gazetted post as provided in rule 1(b) of these rules while subject to provisions of these rules, candidates may be considered for appointment, who participated in any sports, recognized under these rules and secured a position, as would qualify him/her to be defined as an Outstanding Sports Person under these rules, during five years preceding the date of issue of advertisement notice by the Youth Services and Sports Department.

The notification reads that the Youth Services and Sports Department on the directions of the committee may appoint the outstanding Sports Persons under these rules in Youth Services and Sports Department, against the posts indicated in the rule 1(b), for ensuring utilisation of the services of such appointees for promotion of sports in the Union Territory.

The clause (III) of rule 10, notification reads, “Provided that outstanding Sports Persons not exceeding 25 in number in a calendar year, who could not consider for appointment in Government services during the period for 2014-2021, may be considered for appointment under these rules in year 2023 against the cumulative direct recruitment quota vacancies accrued @25 per calendar year during the period from 2014 to 2021 against the non-gazetted posts (Level 4 (25500-81100) to be created by the Youth Services and Sports Department for the purpose.”

“The Government may for reason to be recorded in writing relax the upper age limit or academic/technical qualification or the mandatory participation of a candidate in District, Union Territory and National level Competitions prior to his/her participation in deserving cases” the notification reads further.

The amendment notification also mentions that 60 points will be given to those outstanding Sports persons who had participated in International Level Competitions in sports of Cricket (ICC Matches), while 40 points to those who have the experience of playing at the national level championships in sports of Cricket (BCCI Matches) and additional five points will be given for the individual performances.

The committee constituted for the purpose shall consist of Chief Secretary, J&K as its Chairman, Administrative Secretary, Home Department as Member, Administrative Secretary, GAD as Member, Administrative Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department as Member Secretary, Director, Youth Services and Sports, J&K as Member and Secretary, J&K Sports Council as Member.