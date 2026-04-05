Conflict is not only external, but also within: Vice President

NEW DELHI, Apr 5: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday said meditation can help bring peace, clarity and a positive outlook and underscored that conflict is not only external but also lies within an individual.

The vice president also underlined that the true power of meditation lies in transforming human beings.

Meditation helps reduce stress, improve focus, enhance emotional resilience, and address issues such as overthinking and overworking, he said.

Addressing an event on meditation here, the vice president said the world today is grappling with multiple challenges and noted that conflict is not only external but also exists within individuals.

According to an official statement, he said that meditation can play a transformative role by bringing peace, clarity, and a positive outlook, while fostering the ability to listen and understand others.

Recalling the teachings of Tamil sage Thirumoolar, Radhakrishnan highlighted that meditation is akin to lighting an inner lamp that dispels ignorance and leads to truth and peace.

He noted that Thirumoolar described the human body as a temple and meditation as the means to realise the divine within.

The vice president cautioned against the relentless pursuit of material success at the cost of meaningful living, observing that while wealth should enable comfort, it should not overshadow life itself.

He stressed that meditation enhances thinking and enables individuals to lead balanced and fulfilling lives.

Radhakrishnan also sought to dispel the notion that meditation is only for spiritual seekers, asserting that it is for everyone and can elevate ordinary individuals towards higher consciousness. (PTI)