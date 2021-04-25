Confirm latest COVID-19 test report, its validity before travelling: Srinagar Airport

SRINAGAR: The Srinagar International airport authorities on Sunday urged passengers to confirm their latest COVID-19 test report and its validity before travelling with the concerned airline operator to avoid any last minute confusion.

“It is advised to all passengers before traveling kindly confirm the latest COVID Test Report requirement and validity from concern Airline operator to avoid any last time confusion, ” Srinagar Airport wrote on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

Passengers, including tourists arriving in Kashmir through Srinagar airport, undergo RT-PCR test but takes two to three days for the reports to arrive. During this time the passengers are allowed to move into the city.

Until recently, there was no testing of those reaching here by Srinagar-Jammu national highway. The COVID-19 cases have risen unabated in Kashmir valley, particularly the summer capital, Srinagar, which has recorded the major chunk of positive cases during the last about a fortnight.

Meanwhile, strike restrictions remained imposed on Sunday on movement of people in Kashmir valley as part of 34-hour-long ‘corona curfew’ announced by administration amid unabated rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory of J&K.

As many as 2030 new positive cases of novel Corona virus, including 834 from Jammu division and 1196 from Kashmir division, were reported on Saturday. Fifteen people, including eight from Kashmir and seven from Jammu, lost their lives to the virus on Saturday. (Agency)