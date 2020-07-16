Complete disengagement process in eastern Ladakh intricate, needs constant verification: Indian Army

NEW DELHI: The process of complete disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh is “intricate” and requires constant verification, the Indian Army said on Thursday after the fourth round of marathon military talks between India and China.

The army said senior commanders of the Indian and Chinese military reviewed the progress on implementation of the first phase of disengagement and discussed further steps to ensure complete withdrawal of troops in the region.

The commanders held 15-hour-long negotiations in Chushul on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control(LAC) from 11 AM on Tuesday to 2 AM on Wednesday during which modalities for the complex disengagement process were extensively discussed. (AGENCIES)