Commonwealth Games 2022 | Eldhose Paul wins historic gold, Aboobacker claims silver in men’s triple jump

Birmingham, Aug 7: Eldhose Paul won a historic gold medal in the men’s triple jump at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday. This is now the third gold medal of the day for India and the sixth athletics gold ever at CWG. Paul’s statemate Abdulla Aboobacker won silver with a 17.02m jump in his fifth attempt. Bermuda’s Jah-Nhai Perinchief won bronze with a jump of 16.92m.

After five rounds, it was an Indian 1-2, with Praveen Chithravel placed fourth. He was 0.03m off a bronze medal at this point. He eventually settled for the fourth position with his best jump of 16.89m.

Paul became the first jumper to clear 17m in the CWG event when he jumped 17.03m – personal best – in his third attempt. Paul had reached the final of the World Championships in Eugene, where he finished with a jump of 16.79m. Just five Commonwealth triple jumpers qualified for the Worlds, and Paul was the only one to make the final.

With just four days to go for the World Athletics Championships in the USA, Paul was still running around in New Delhi to complete his visa formalities.

When Eldhose first got the date for his visa interview, he was at Almaty (Kazakhstan) competing in the Qosanov meet in a last-minute bid to qualify for the Worlds through the rankings route.

He was successful, grabbing the last berth (triple jump is a 32-man event) in World Athletics’ ‘Road to Oregon rankings’ just before the qualification doors closed.

Asian Games champion Arpinder Singh was the last triple jumper to win a Commonwealth Games medal (bronze, Glasgow 2014). (Agencies)