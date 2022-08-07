Chugh exhorts J&K BJP to make PM’S vision of Har Ghar Tiranga a big success 

Jammu, Aug 7: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today exhorted party workers in J&K to make prime minister Narendra Modi’s call for “har ghar tiranga ” a big success in the Union Territory.

Addressing a meeting of former MLAs, minister’s, district incharges and other senior BJP leaders here Chugh said Azadi ka Amritmahotsava would see every house unfurling national flag during the “har ghar tiranga” campaign between August 13 and 15. He said on 9th and 10th August the BJP workers will take out “Yatra” to distribute national flag in every corner of the UT, from 12th to 14th the party campaign would spread the message widely and on August 14 a special programme by POJK (Pakistan occupied J&K) would be held to pay tribute to those who fought against Pakistan invaders.

Those present in meeting included JK president Ravinder Rana, former Dy CM Nirmal Singh, ex-speaket Kavinder Gupta, former president Sat Sharma, Divinder Rana, Dr Divinder Manyal, Sunil Sharma, Vibodh Gupta, Priya Sethi.

Chugh said it was the prime minister’s vision to see national flag on every house in J&K and for this the BJP workers must work day and night.

“It is time that the Muftis and Abdullahs, whi have been surviving due to the support of anti-national forces are also shown their place in J&K,” he added.