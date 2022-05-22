Common Eligibility Test for job recruitment from this year: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, May 22 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Earth Science; MoS of Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh announced here today that there will be Common Eligibility Test (CET) for job recruitment to Non-Gazetted posts from this year, and the first such test is being scheduled to be conducted before the year end.

Chairing the joint meeting of all the six Autonomous Bodies under the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) at North Block here, the Minister said, the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) under DoPT is gearing up to conduct computer-based online Common Eligibility Test (CET) for recruitment to Non-Gazetted posts by the year end. This will be a game-changer providing ease of recruitment to the job aspirants, with at least one exam centre in each district of the country.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Common Entrance Test is a path-breaking reform carried out by the DoPT to bring about “Ease of Recruitment” for young job aspirants and it will prove to be a major boon for youth, especially those living in far-flung and remote areas. He said the historic reform will provide a level playing field to all the candidates, regardless of his or her background or socio-economic status. There will also be a huge benefit to women and Divyang candidates and for those who find it financially unaffordable to appear for multiple tests by travelling to multiple Centres.

Initially the test will be conducted in 12 languages including Hindi and English and will later on add all the languages mentioned in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution, the Minister added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the “whole of Govt” concept which has not only removed silos but also facilitated an integrated holistic approach in governance with all the different Ministries, Departments and agencies of the government collectively addressing each issue, without one leaving it to the other. He said, the entire context and concept of governance is undergoing reorientation to suit the current needs and requirements of 21st century India.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the review exercise of the Autonomous Bodies functioning under central Ministries/Departments is of utmost importance in view of furthering the aim of “minimum government, maximum governance”, efficient use of public funds and reducing financial burden on the Government Exchequer, besides making the governance people-friendly.

Heads of all the 6 Autonomous Bodies gave a detailed presentation about the mandate, work, budget and aims and objectives of the Institutes. These included National Recruitment Agency (NRA), Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), Civil Services Officers Institute (CSOI), Grih Kalyan Kendras (GKK), Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board (CCSCSB) and Kendriya Bhandar (Registered under Multi State Cooperative Societies Act).

In line with the mandate of the Department of Expenditure Dr Jitendra Singh directed the senior officials to explore the possibility of the merger of Grih Kalyan Kendras (GKK) and Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board (CCSCSB) due to overlapping mandate and aims and objectives. He asked the officials to come out with a feasibility report within one month.

The Minister also guided the Kendriya Bhandar to open more outlets at centers of Grih Kalyan Kendras and IIPA for increasing sales and cost-cutting. He asked the Kendriya Bhandar to go whole hog to promote its unique product of organic pulses and build a brand for the same. He also lauded the KB officials for achieving 500 percent growth in sales from Rs 750 crore in 2027-18 to Rs 4,000 Crore in 2021-22.

The Minister said that it has been envisaged that the CET would screen /shortlist candidates for certain categories of posts in Central Government for which recruitment is carried out through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Based on the screening done at CET score level, final selection for recruitment shall be made through separate specialized tests/examinations, to be conducted by the respective recruitment agencies.

He said, after the recruitment of Chairman, Secretary-cum-Controller of Examinations, Director and Deputy Secretary, efforts are being made to fill more staff in the NRA and a permanent office for ease of functioning.

