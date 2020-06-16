Col fulfilled father’s dream

HYDERABAD, June 16: The Indian Army officer martyred in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh on Monday night, Colonel Santosh Babu, fulfilled his father’s personal dreams of serving the country and was expecting a posting to this city before making the supreme sacrifice.

The martyred officer’s father said while he could not live his dreams of serving the armed forces, his son did.

“I could not join the Army and serve my country. So I wanted my son to join the defence forces and serve our country though my relatives discouraged the idea,” B Upender, father of the martyred Colonel and a retired banker, said.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences over Babu’s demise, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in a statement said, the State Government will stand by the bereaved family.

He instructed his cabinet colleague Jagadish Reddy, as the State Government representative, to oversee arrangements for receiving the body till the last rites are performed.

Babu, who hailed from Suryapet district in Telangana, was serving in the 16 Bihar regiment as Commanding Officer, his father said.

He is survived by his wife, daughter and son, who are residing in Delhi.

The slain officer,who was expecting a posting in Hyderabad soon, had spoken to his mother on Sunday where the conversation centred around the ongoing tensions.

“He last spoke to me on Sunday night,” Babu’s mother said.

Though ‘crestfallen,’ she is “proud that my son sacrificed (his life) for the nation,” she said.

When asked about the tensions at the Indo-China border, Santosh had said those issues could not be discussed given the sensitivity.

“I told him to be careful,” the bereaved father told reporters.

Babu joined the Indian Army in 2004 and was first posted in Jammu and Kashmir, Upender said. (PTI)