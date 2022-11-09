Cochin shipyard Ltd bags Rs 1000 cr worth international export order

Kochi, Nov 9: The Cochin Shipyard Ltd has bagged a prestigious international export order with a European client for the construction of Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (‘CSOVs’) for offshore wind farms.

The contract is valued at around Rs 1000 crore, with potential for more orders in the series, a CSL statement here said.

With the attention turning towards sustainable and green energy solutions, there is a large global focus on the development of offshore wind farms.

Offshore wind farm Commissioning Operation Vessels (CSOVs) and Service Operation Vessels (SOVs) are therefore part of an emerging, highly specialised niche vessel segment, it said. These vessels are designed and built for the commissioning, service, maintenance, and operational needs of the offshore wind industry. CSOVs are equipped with a 3D motion compensated gangway system (walk2work) and 3D crane which form the mission equipment and also a helideck.

The vessels possess high quality accommodation with DNV comfort ratings and in-built Dynamic Positioning System and carry ‘Clean Design’ notation, the statement said adding that the vessels are also provided with advanced green solutions aimed at emission reduction through alternate fuels.

CSL has been active on the international ship building arena for more than two decades (having exported more than around 50 high end vessels to countries such as USA, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark and the Middle East). CSL’s rich experience and proven track-record in construction and export of a number of high end offshore support vessels to West Europe, coupled with its recent construction & delivery of Zero Emission Autonomous Cargo Ferries to Norwegian client ASKO, positioned it as the yard of choice for the client. CSL had also recently bagged an order for eight Multi-Purpose Vessels for a German client. The yard is active in defence ship building, having recently delivered India’s First Indigenous Aircraft Carrier to the Indian Navy with more orders in hand for Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvettes and New Generation Missile Vessels.

The CSOV project is a break-through for India, not only in the international ship building arena, but also as an emerging power on sustainable energy and is aligned with the “Make in India, Make for the World” vision of the Govt. Of India. With this order, CSL has positioned itself into the league of early movers in the high-end & niche global wind farm vessel construction segment, the statement added. (PTI)