CM Omar Abdullah Thanks Centre For Rs 5,000 Crore Assistance

JAMMU, Mar 26: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for providing an Additional Central Assistance of Rs 5,000 crore to the Union Territory.

“Chief Minister has expressed sincere gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi, Hon’ble Home Minister @AmitShah and Hon’ble Finance Minister @nsitharaman for providing Additional Central Assistance of Rs 5,000 crore to Jammu & Kashmir,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a post on X.

The chief minister said the timely and crucial support would significantly strengthen development efforts, accelerate infrastructure projects and enhance public welfare across Jammu and Kashmir.