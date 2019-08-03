Cloudburst damages house, school in Tral

SRINAGAR, Aug 3:A residential house and a school were damaged due to a cloudburst that hit a village in Tral in south Kashmir district of Pulwama in the wee hours on Saturday.

Official sources said that a cloudburst hit Hajan area in the wee hours on Saturday, resulting in damage to a residential house and a school. “A Water Supply Scheme (WSS) and electricity lines were also damaged,” he said.

However, no one was injured in the incident.

Last week, more than 100 sheep and goats were killed due to cloudburst Bayri Aangan forest area in Tral in Pulwama.

