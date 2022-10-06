Classes 1-9 exams most likely in March, official orders expected in weeks time: DSEK

SRINAGAR, Oct 6: Amid confusion regarding the exams of lower class students, the School Education Department on Thursday said that it will most likely conduct it in March and official orders in this regard are expected this week.

Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) said, “Most likely, all the exams from Classes 1-9 are going to be held in the month of March.”

“We have submitted our proposal to the government and we expect that within one or two days we expect the official orders,” he said. (KNO)