JKBOSE Declares Class 11th Result; Girls Excel Again

Uniform Academic Calendar successfully concluded, says Chairman BOSE

JAMMU, Jul 10: J&K Board of School Education has successfully concluded the implementation of the maiden Uniform Academic Calendar 2022-23 with declaration of the result of class 11th students session Annual Regular 2022-23.

In total 139431 students were enrolled for class 11th session Annual Regular 2023 in the UTs of J&K, and Ladakh out of which 73471 (53%) students passed the exams; 73809are males and 65609are females. Girls have excelled again by scoring a pass percentage of 57against 49pass % of the boys. The exam was conducted at 1316centres established across the Soft and Hard Zone areas identified in both the UTs.

Expressing his satisfaction over the entire examination process of Class 11th Annual Regular 2023 examination, Chairperson, JKBOSE, Prof. (Dr.) Parikshat Singh Manhas expressed gratitude to Shri Manoj Sinha, Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, the UT of J&K, Shri R.R. Bhatnagar IPS (retd.), Hon’ble Advisor School Education Department J&K, Shri Alok Kumar, IRS Principal Secretary SED J&K for great guidance and support throughout the conduct of examination for proper implementation of Uniform Academic Calendar. He also congratulated all the stakeholders and expressed gratitude to the entire divisional and district level administrative machinery,National Informatics Centre, India Posts, whole team of the officers and officials of JKBOSEand all other people who have directly or indirectly contributed towards the success of this vision of the Govt. wherein all the students of the two UTs were brought together in the same academic session and their result has been declared successfully.

Prof. (Dr.) Parikshat Singh Manhas remarked that “ It takes a lot of effort to implement a new policy and Uniform Academic Calendar2022-23 is no exception. The vastness, climatic and topographical challenges posed for the conduct of examination in both the UTs was an uphill task but with the active cooperation of every stakeholder, the academic session 2022-23 has successfully concluded. I congratulate all the successful students and those students who could not make it this time should not lose heart and try againin Biannual examination with renewed zeal”.

The re-appear/fail students are informed that in terms of Govt. order no 119-Edu of 2017 dated 15-03-2017 (restructuring of examination system) read with BoSE Notification No F(Acad-C) Adms/XI-XII/18 dated 24-09-2018 along with another notification No. F(JSE/RR/Prov/12th)22 dated 03-08-2022, they can continue their studies in Class XII on provisional basis till the result of their Biannual examination 2023 is declared.

In order to facilitate the access of students to the result gazette, the JKBOSE has made adequate arrangements through various media. The result is available online on the official website of JKBOSE www.jkbose.nic.in. The candidates can also avail SMS facility by sending the text message to 5676750 by typing jkbose10 followed by a space and Roll No. e.g., “ jkbose11 Roll No.”. Those who don’t have access to Mobile Phones or internet can get their results from their nearest JKBOSE office where the soft copies of result gazettes have been provided.

In case of any query regarding this result, the students have been advised to avoid visiting the JKBOSE offices at Jammu/Srinagar physically. However, they can email their query at jssecrecy_jd@jkbose.co.in (for Jammu Division) and jssecrecy_kd@jkbose.co.in (for Kashmir Division) citing all the relevant details which shall be addressed after due processing at the earliest possible. The aggrieved students, if any, can contact their respective schools or the nearest JKBOSE Sub/Branch office. JKBOSE provides an opportunity to the students to get a photocopy and re-evaluation of their answer sheets for which they can apply online after the notification is issued in this regard.

Direct link to check JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2023