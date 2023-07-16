CJ presides over Technology Day celebrations at KVK-Gurez

Excelsior Correspondent

GUREZ, July 16: Chief Justice High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh today presided over Technology Day celebrations at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK)-Gurez in Mountain Agricultural Research and Extension Station (MARES) of SKUAST-K at Izmarg, here.

Upon his arrival to MARES, the Chief Justice was given a rousing welcome by Head MARES and Krishi Vigyan Kendra-Gurez, Dr. Bilal Ahmad Bhat and the scientists and staff.

On the occasion, the Chief Justice interacted with subject matter specialists and scientists of the MARES and discussed about the scope for cultivation of different vegetables as well as other potential species in the Valley.

At Izmarg, the Chief Justice was briefed about different activities related to agriculture and allied sectors undertaken by SKUAST-K for the upliftment of farming community of this region. Dr. Bhat apprised the Chief Justice about recent tie up of SKUAST-K with PepsiCo for marketing support to potato growers of this valley.

Dr Parveen Kumar, SMS (Ag. Extension) briefed the Chief Justice that July 16 is the Foundation Day of ICAR and ICAR has decided to celebrate the day as Technology Day. He added that the Technology Day celebrations will go on till July 18 and all the KVKs in the country are organizing exhibitions displaying various innovations, technologies and products as a part of their endeavour to raise awareness of farming community.

Chief Justice interacted with the different Subject Matter Specialists. Dr Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar, Entomologist briefed them about the status and potential of honeybee rearing in this region. Dr Mohammad Mudasir Magray, Junior Scientist (Veg. Science) in his interaction discussed about scope of protected cultivation of different vegetables in this region because of harsh climatic conditions in winters.

Baghyalakshmi expressed concern over due recognition not given to the female farmers despite of the hard work they put in doing various farm and livestock activities. She called upon them to work on this aspect and ensure that the farm women are being provided adequate opportunities and their role is duly recognized.

Chief Justice also showed keen interest in the local seeds/products displayed during the Technology Day celebrations.