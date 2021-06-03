CJ Pankaj Mithal inaugurates Vidhik Seva Kendra/Legal Service Center at Srinagar/Jammu wings of J&K High Court

Says setting up of VS Kendras will go a long way in augmenting filling of cases through e-mode in JK High Court

SRINAGAR: Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Pankaj Mithal today inaugurated Vidhik Seva Kendra/Legal Service Center at Srinagar/ Jammu wings of J&K High Court.

On this occasion Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Executive Chairman of J&K Legal Services Authority, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Executive Chairman of Ladakh Legal Services Authority and Justice Tashi Rabstan, Chairman, High Court Legal Services Committee also joined the Hon’ble Chief Justice.

Besides the other Judges of the High Court were present by virtual mode.

Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K declared the service open for litigant public/Advocates and other stake holders to ensure the filing of the cases in the High Court of J&K and other District and Subordinate Courts at doorstep by use of this service.

Justice Pankaj Mithal, who is also Patron in Chief of J&K and Ladakh Legal Services Authorities, while appreciating the initiative of the J&K Legal Services Authorities, observed that the services introduced will give timely relief to the litigant public/lawyers and other people for filing of their cases by e-mode while at their respective places without approaching the courts physically.

Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority also described the services as an additional and effective benefit made available to the public at large in the UTs of J&K and Ladakh in strengthening the object of access to justice and timely dispensation of justice.

Justice Thakur, Executive Chairman Ladakh Legal Services Authority stressed the need for having more such centers at the far of areas at Ladakh and J&K.

Soon after the inauguration, the services were immediately availed by the litigant through Advocate Rahul Sharma and litigant Pt. Ghan Shyam Sharma as also by Advocate Aqib Javed.

The function was organized by J&K and Ladak Legal Services Authorities.