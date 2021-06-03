Administrative Secretary HED to listen to public issues from Monday to Friday

SRINAGAR: Following government directions regarding holding of regular meetings with the public for redressal of their issues in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic, Administrative Secretary Higher Education department will be available on contact number 0194-2506062 between 2.30 PM to 3.30 PM from Monday to Friday.

The Administrative Secretary would, telephonically, listen to the grievances and issues of the general public, individuals, delegations, representatives pertaining to the Higher Education Department.

The general public can also send their grievances on the official e-mail pshedjk@gmail.com.