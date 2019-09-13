CJ orders assessment of judicial infra’s vulnerability to disasters

First ever step to help in preparation of risk management plan

*NIDM, CPWD, CISF among agencies to assist in exercise



Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Sept 13: For the first time in Jammu and Kashmir, an exercise has been set into motion to assess the vulnerability of the judicial infrastructure to the natural as well as human disasters in order to pave the way for preparation of risk management plan on the lines of major High Courts in the country.

J&K has a long history of disasters and has witnessed many natural and human induced disasters in the past owing to its peculiar topography, rugged terrain and extreme weather conditions. Moreover, 13 districts of the Jammu and Kashmir out of 100 in the country have been identified as multi-hazard districts.

As per the State Disaster Management Policy, 2017, all departments are required to prepare their plans customized to cater to the Disaster Risk Reduction needs. Since there is vast judicial infrastructure in the State, the vulnerability to the disasters both natural and man-made is required to be assessed.

Keeping all this in mind, the Chief Justice of State High Court Justice Gita Mittal has ordered assessment of judicial infrastructure’s vulnerability to the disasters by constituting a high-level committee, which has been asked to complete the task as expeditiously as possible but preferably within a period of one month from today.

The committee will undertake an evaluation and suggest preventive measures from the perspective of man-made and natural disasters, read an order issued by the office of Registrar General at Srinagar, the copy of which is available with EXCELSIOR.

The committee will conduct inspection of the judicial infrastructure in the length and breadth of the State, assess the vulnerability and risk preparedness thereof with regard to both natural and human disasters.

Moreover, the committee has been given the option to constitute sub-committees and identify the sample infrastructure for the purpose of undertaking the inspections and conducting the audits. “The committee will make the assessment, identify vulnerability and recommend measures which need to be put in place in a standardized format in the courts at different level”, the order further read.

The committee has also been asked to examine the reports prepared in the Delhi High Court as well as the document prepared by the National Centre for State Court in the USA.

The representatives of four premier Central agencies—Intelligence Bureau, National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will play crucial role in conducting the vulnerability assessment of judicial infrastructure and suggesting the preventive measures to the Chief Justice.

The other members of the committee are Registrar General High Court of J&K, Principal Secretary to Government, Home Department or his nominee, Additional Director General of Police CID, Additional Director General of Police Security, who is also Commandant General State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice, Director Fire and Emergency Services, Joint Registrar Judicial and Chief Engineer R&B Kashmir Division.

“The detailed report of the high-level committee will help in preparation of disaster management plan for the court complexes and enforcement in close coordination with the Government authorities”, sources in judiciary said, adding “such a plan will go a long way in initiating steps for mainstreaming disaster in development plans, programmes and projects”.

Moreover, following detailed exercise the High Court will be in a position to specify role and responsibilities of each of its wings vis-à-vis prevention, mitigation, preparedness (capacity building) and response mechanism, they further said while disclosing that by initiating all these steps the J&K High Court will fall in line with major High Courts of the country, which have already conducted such an exercise and even prepared Disaster Management Plans for the judicial infrastructure under their respective jurisdictions.

In certain High Courts of the country, which have prepared Disaster Management Plans, there are Disaster Management Executive Cells for effective coordination between the judiciary and the concerned authorities of the respective States.

“Such a mechanism can also be considered in respect of Jammu and Kashmir High Court keeping in view the fact that 13 districts of the State are vulnerable to multiple-hazards and like other Government buildings judicial infrastructure is also prone to disasters”, sources further said.