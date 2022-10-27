CJ lays foundation stone for Hiranagar Court Complex

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 27: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, today laid foundation stone for Court Complex at Hiranagar besides inaugurating office building of Legal Aid Defence Counsel and Help Desk of e- filing in presence of Justice Vinod Chatterjee Koul who is also Administrative Judge of District Kathua at District Court Complex here.

While speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice Magrey said that the Bench and Bar have huge role in reposing public faith in judiciary and justice delivery system. He said “People comes to the court with high hopes considering the courts as ‘Temple of Justice’ where justice would be meted out to them and it is the duty of the court to provide easy and accessible justice to all the litigants”.

Referring to constitutional guarantees enshrined in the supreme law of land i.e The Constitution of India, Chief Justice said, “with the technological intervention the objective of providing inexpensive and speedy justice to all is being realised which will ultimately pave the way for reducing burden of judiciary besides expediting the disposal of litigations”.

Later, Chief Justice inaugurated ‘Legal Aid Defence Counsel Office’ and ‘Helpdesk for e-filing’ at District Court Complex, Kathua. The facility has been established under National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) to facilitate the litigants who otherwise had to visit High Court to file petitions.

While interacting with members of Bar and Bench besides officers of civil and police administration, Chief Justice said, “Judiciary and Executive are like cogs in the wheel who should work together for imparting speedier and quality justice besides maintaining law and order for larger good of the society”. He said that under the constitutional framework all the organs viz judiciary, civil and police administration have collective responsibility to provide justice as these are repositories of constitutional trust.

Chief Justice also inspected various sections of District Court Complex Kathua and Court Complex Hiranagar and gave certain on spot directions.

On the occasion, Principal District and Sessions Judge Kathua, Jaffer Hussain Beg, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Registrar General, Sanjeev Gupta, Registrar Vigilance Shahzad Azeem, Member Secretary M K Sharma, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Rajeev Gupta, Central Project Coordinator, Anoop Sharma, Protocol Officer, Dinesh Gupta, Judicial Officers of District Kathua, Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rahul Pandey, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua Ramesh Chander Kotwal and members of Bar Association Kathua were also present on the occasion.