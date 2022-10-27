CBC concludes outreach campaign in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Oct 27: The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, concluded a two-week long public outreach campaign in Ladakh by organizing the final Integrated Communication & Outreach Program (ICOP) in Kargil.

The programme aimed at mass awareness about the Prime Minister’s 15 point programme for minorities was organized by CBC’s Field Office Anantnag at Syed Mehdi Memorial Auditorium, here today.

Feroz Ahmed Khan, Chief Executive Councillor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, presided over the program as chief guest. In his presidential address, he said that in the present age, information is a very powerful tool for empowering masses and there is a need to reach out to the people living in the rural areas.

Khan impressed upon the people to avail benefits of different welfare programs being implemented across various sectors by Government of India as well as the administration of Ladakh. He mentioned various subsidy schemes being run by the LAHDC Kargil for the benefit of the people.

Santosh Sukhadeve, Deputy Commissioner Kargil, in his address said that the aim of the outreach programs is to communicate with the last person in the last village in order to ensure development at the grassroots level. He informed that apart from Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), LAHDC, Kargil and district administration run various schemes for the people.

Ghulam Abass, Joint Director CBC, Regional Office Jammu, said that a joint effort by the policy makers, communicators, citizens as well as those responsible for the implementation at the ground level is needed to ensure the welfare schemes serve the intended purposes.

Shahid Mohammad Lone, Field Publicity Officer, CBC Anantnag and Leh said that no program or policy is going to be successful until all the stakeholders join hands for its implementation.

Nodal Officer Ayushman Bharat (PM-JAY), Dr Oliyath Ali gave a detailed presentation on various programmes being implemented by the department of health.