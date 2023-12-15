CJ inaugurates new Fast Track Court for POCSO cases

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 15: Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court Justice N Kotiswar Singh today inaugurated newly constructed Fast Track Court (POCSO cases) at District Court Complex Jammu.

Justice Tashi Rabstan (Administrative Judge for Jammu District), Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Principal District and Sessions Judge Jammu Sanjay Parihar, Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice M K Sharma, Director Judicial Academy Y P Bourney besides all Judicial Officers of the district headquarters as well as officers of High Court Registry Jammu were present on the occasion.

Advocate General D C Raina, President of Bar Association Vikram Secretary along with office bearers and others also attended the function.

The construction of POCSO Court as per latest guidelines (vulnerable witnesses-deposition centre) of the Committee appointed by Supreme Court headed by Justice Gita Mittal, former Chief Justice of J&K High Court, was taken by the High Court on fast track basis.