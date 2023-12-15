Development, peace in J&K party’s core agenda: Azad

Young lawyers, social activists join DPAP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 15: Scores of young lawyers and social activists from Jammu joined DPAP in presence of party chairman and former J&K Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad in Jammu today.

While speaking on the occasion Azad said that his party is committed to development, peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir and he ensures everyone joining the party is strongly believing on this party agenda. And moreover, this agenda is attracting youths from diverse sections of society which suggests that everyone in the Union Territory is craving for change.

The party chairman was addressing scores for young lawyers in Jammu who joined the party. They included , Adv Gursimran Walia, Adv Abhaya, Adv Pooja, Deevan Raj, Vipin Rathore, Chain Singh Manhas.

Azad resolved to carry the agenda of development forward for peaceful and progressive Jammu and Kashmir. “My commitment to people is to ensure equitable development of the Union Territory where all regions, religions and sections of society are treated at par with each other,” he said.

DPAP leader said J&K is required a massive economical and developmental douses. “We are lacking in infrastructural development from many other states of the country. We need to build roads, schools, colleges, hospitals at a large scale which will help us to improve our economy and offer job opportunities to our youth,” he said.

The former Chief Minister promised that once his party comes to power, he will restart work in triple shifts and ensure Jammu and Kashmir is one of the top developed UT’s of the country. He said development is the core agenda of party.

“I advise you to focus on issues of public and development of the UT. This is our core agenda,” he asked the lawyers.

Among others who were present on the occasion were senior leaders G M Saroori, R S Chib, Abdul Majid Wani, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Ch Haroon Khatana, Salman Nizami, Ch Gharu Ram, P R Manhas, Dr Tariq Azad, Adv Masood Choudhary, Shakeel Singh Bhagat and others.