Civilizational and Cultural Renaissance

Shiban Khaibri

The only country in the world which had to undergo slavery of invaders and treacherous colonisers for over nine decades in a row is Bharat “rechristened” as India which facing onslaughts , persecutions, demolitions and undermining of its core ancient civilization(al) traits and after attaining “independence” at a very huge cost, did practically nothing , absolutely nothing in reversing and replacing the signs of slavery, subjugation and visible scars and blots on our cultural and religious symbols. The trend continued for more than six decades to such an extent that the status quo ante was considered and believed to be the fait accompli – all under the cover of a peculiar brand of secularism. Move about in Delhi for example , the capital of this country , one would hardly take it something core to our civilization(al) glory as almost all roads and places are named after our invaders and their progenies. Not only this, the very name of this country having been Bharat , whosoever gave this name is not the question as important now as it is as to what contained us from renaming it as Bharat in or immediately after 1947. Going a bit further, the ancient and most revered Somnath Temple in Gujarat that had faced series of invasions from the invader looter Mehmood of Ghazni in Afghanistan , was officially denied any assistance if not vehemently opposed for its restoration and rebuilding from out of its ruins. That was opposed strangely and rather shockingly by none else than Mr. Nehru himself and that reportedly in a Cabinet meeting in 1951 under the pretext of what he termed leading to “Hindu Revivalism” . This he categorically conveyed to freedom fighter, literary giant, cabinet Minister and member on Drafting Committee of the constitution- K .M. Munshi.

In other words , the opposite of “Revivalism ” is obliteration . Could this country progress even as a hard core secular country when Hindus constituting more than 80 percent of the population went in obliteration and non entity gradually, is cardinal to the very survival of this country and an honest, sincere and impartial analysis alone could throw light on it. Again , therefore, Mr. Nehru rather preferred Somnath temple to remain in ruins, absolutely in devastated razed position rather than in reconstructed original shape just to showcase and remind our future generations about how a looter invader from another country pulled it and looted it many a time and even centuries thereafter, we could not muster strength to rebuild it as it could lead to “Hindu Revivalism”. This verily was the type of liberalism and secularism of Mr. Nehru . He did not reportedly stop at it but went to this extent to even dissuade the then President Dr. Rajindra Prasad from inaugurating the reconstructed historic temple. However, Babu Rajindra Prasad held to his ground saying “not as the President but as a (first) citizen of the country” he was going and offering prayers at the reconstructed temple.

Needless to add, it is to be underlined that the veteran Congress leader K .M . Munshi had earlier left Congress Party for having differences with some of its policies expounded by Nehru but later, on the insistence of Gandhi Ji , he had rejoined the Congress but left it for good only after a few years. The same policy towards the interests of Hindus was unfortunately but unexpectedly adopted and carried forward by Congress Party as we have been desperately watching all these decades, for example, in respect of Shree Ram Temple at Ayodhya. Now that a magnificent temple is being constructed and shortly its consecration is taking place in respect of which not only the nation is steeped in devotion but even the entire world appears to be descending on the birth place of Shree Ram, at the same time there are conspicuously ”visible ” as well as ”invisible” claws out for anything Hindu . While a dilemma is being faced by the pseudo secular brigade over whether to visit the Holy place and take the risk of losing ”hard earned vote bank” or totally skip it giving colour to it in various ways- government and officially sponsored, hyped for political gains, against the spirit of the constitution and whatever. Why not, the experiment of vote bank did prove of paying dividends in Karnataka and Telengana. However, at the same time, a soul searching is and must be definitely also going on with the ”secular” group that the credit for Shree Ram temple was going to be apportioned and thus claimed by the BJP and that the temple coming up after a long wait of over 500 years coupled with thousands of sacrifices given for it during the entire period of struggle would surely be (en)cashed by the BJP into votes.

Those who have decided to skip the historic occasion are not doing so without calculating the risk factors and gains there from. To legitimise such skipping followed by spreading waves of mocking , insults and unwarranted jibes even in respect of Shree Ram , the entire historic occasion is thus attempted to be trivialised . Some spokespersons and leaders of Congress , Samajwadi Party, DMK, NCP, RJD, etc are abuzz with most unpleasant , annoying, provocative, disturbing and blasphemous remarks and statements which quoting summarily through these lines would be just repetition as these remarks etc are fairly heard and read by the people across the country which, for obvious reasons, they cannot forget let alone forgive. Had even remotely any of such remarks and statements having been made by such politicians in respect of any other religion , they would have felt as well as tasted the difference.

What plagues , in particular, the ”secular” brigade led INDI Alliance is the fear of the BJP taking credit for the entire movement of Ram Temple construction . However, the question is why should the BJP not take it and take it boldly as they duly merit the same. Alternately, can the Congress, Samajwadi Party, RJD, TMC, NCP etc claim just one instance, one effort, one step taken by them in respect of sincerely , honestly and justly trying to resolving the temple issue ? Who knows not all the details of the longest legal battle about it and who and which Party put in its best efforts, legal talent, and logistics to ensure that the case was not decided in favour of the apparent deserving party to the ”dispute”. Those who on affidavit swore before the Supreme Court about the Ramayana being sans ”scientific and historical veracity” , cannot, by any logic, deny to the BJP claiming credit for the Ram temple and even scoring political mileages. Very recently , NCP Chief Pawar Ji feared ”Hindutva fascism” and ”promoting Gaumutra and cow” in the country by the BJP. Tejaswi Yadav , the Dy. CM of Bihar forbade people from going to temples as in his wisdom, ”would you like to visit a Mandir or a hospital when sick”. Strange and wonderful contention , therefore, promoting and endorsing unwarranted and offensive anti Sanatan statements of some RJD leaders.

Which room among hundreds in the palace of King Dashrath , Shree Ram was exactly born in , had very much troubled a Congress leader and former Union Minister a few years ago while another Congress cabinet Minister had openly preferred a toilet to construction of a Mandir. While octogenarian Sharad Pawar is anxious and apprehensive of the BJP ” not having good political situation for it ahead of the LS polls ”, it is to be seen to believe that the temple has become a peoples’ awakening and a cultural movement . The process is progressively leading to a much awaited cultural and civilization(al) renaissance which no one can stop. People are watching and are wise enough to see through the purpose of mocking and heaping insults on Sanatan and Hindutva which has now become a routine as day in and day out, we see newer entrants into the club of Sanatan baiters. Visiting temples and shrines cannot be just a photo op but an element of consistency is required which we, now, see nowhere in respect of those very short ”seasonal devotees” who appear just during election campaigning for garnering votes or else where are those leaders , now, whom we saw making a beeline into the Mandirs donning Bhagva . Has their devotion become non-existent to resurrect again in next polls.

It is to be asserted that the ancient cultural revivalism being intangible in its value is a contributor to a sense of identity and belongingness and it brings with it more dedicated nationalism and economic boom as well . Ayodhya, therefore, is going to be an economic hub of religious tourism creating ample opportunities of employment and economic growth. It would , therefore, augur well for all those political leaders with habitual bad mouth to forthwith stop spewing insults, ridicule, mocking and falsehood in respect of the ancient most Sanatan Dharam and Hindutva and last but not least , at the moment, particularly anything unsavoury in respect of Shree Ram temple at Ayodhya.