‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ of Cong to focus on real issues: Akhilesh, Afzal

‘People facing eco, pol injustice under BJP’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/ SRINAGAR, Jan 11: Alleging that 10 years of BJP regime proved as an era of great economic, social and political injustice in the country, AICC spokesperson, Akhilesh Pratap Singh today said that `Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ of Congress Party, being launched by Rahul Gandhi on January 14 will focus on the real issues being faced by the people.

Addressing a press conference here today, AICC leader said that economic condition of the people is at the lowest level. Manifold increase in atrocities on women, SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities and also on the Constitution have been witnessed, for which Gandhi would lead the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Manipur on January 14 to raise the voice of people.

Akhilesh, who was flanked by senior PCC leaders-Raman Bhalla, Ravinder Sharma, TS Bajwa and others, said that there has been severe assault on the economic, social and democratic rights of the people and the constitutional institutions in the country in 10 years of BJP rule. The unemployment has frustrated the youth as the number of unemployed has been increased to record 4 crores in 2022 from one crore in 2012. The unemployment rate is highest in 45 years. The unprecedented price rise in petrol, diesel, LPG, CNG, flour, pulses, rice and other essential commodities, imposition of GST on them has reduced the domestic savings to lowest in 50 years.

“At atleast one farmer commits suicide every hour. There has been 46.11 % increase on atrocities on the Dalits and 48.15 % on Adiwasies post 2013 onwards as per NCRB data. The crime against women is highest as in 2022 there were 51 FIRs every hour as per official data,” he added.

Singh alleged that BJP has been misusing ED and CBI and only opposition leaders are being targeted. Modi Govt is diverting the attention of the people from the real issues, to cover up its failures. ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will focus on the real issues facing the country, he asserted.

On this occasion, brochure on ‘Yatra’ was also released.

Meanwhile, ahead of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Meem Afzal, the national spokesperson of the INC, expressed confidence today in garnering the same overwhelming support from the people of Kashmir as witnessed during its initial phase.

Speaking at a press conference at Srinagar, Afzal reflected on the success of the previous yatra, initiated by Rahul Gandhi on September 7. He recalled the enthusiastic reception in Srinagar and highlighted the journey’s significance, covering 4000 kilometres from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, fostering unity across the nation.

Afzal emphasised the challenges addressed during the first yatra, such as social polarization, the BJP’s divisive tactics, and rising political authoritarianism.

The upcoming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, spanning 6713 kilometres across 15 states and 110 tehsils from Manipur to Maharashtra, aims to tackle issues of economic and social justice. Afzal underscored the pressing concerns of unemployment, farmer distress, inflation, and the need for accessible education and healthcare.