Civil Safai Karamcharis Union stages protest

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 28: The Civil Safai Karamcharis Union here today staged a protest demonstration in support of their demands.

The protest was led by Union president, Rinku Gill who said that there is acute shortage of Safai Karamcharis (SKs) with Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) due to which working of the Corporation is being badly affected.

He said that there are about 600 vacancies of SKs against which many people have applied and they should be appointed soon to relieve the already working SKs of extra burden of work.

Gill also said that salaries of the SKs working with JMC should be at par with those working in other Union Territories of the country.

The protesters also expressed resentment against the delay in disbursement of salaries by the NGOs engaged by JMC for cleanliness works in the city.

Rinku Gill further demanded reorganization of JMC.

“There were 23 Wards with JMC initially which with time were extended to 32 and now we have 75 Wards in Jammu,” he maintained adding that the Corporation is still continuing with initial strength of 1056 employees while about 2500 personnel are required today for proper functioning of the JMC.