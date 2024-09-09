Civil Aviation Minister pitches for sustainable aviation practices, regional air connectivity

NEW DELHI, Sept 9: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday pitched for sustainable practices in the aviation industry, including the use of sustainable aviation fuel.

As part of boosting regional air connectivity, the civil aviation ministry has also identified around 106 airports and airstrips that can be developed for regional flight operations.

Naidu said sustainable aviation practices should be promoted that will help in reducing overall carbon emissions and mentioned that some airports are already carbon neutral.

Speaking at the conference organised by industry body Ficci, Naidu also said efforts are on to ensure that 1 per cent of SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) is blended with jet fuel for international commercial flights by 2027 and then increase the SAF quantum to 2 per cent by 2028.

The global framework for using SAF has been set out by ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) under which international flights should use jet fuel blended with at least 1 per cent SAF by 2027.

According to the minister, India should have global aviation hubs and also highlighted the growth of regional air connectivity, especially with the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme.

“UDAN has democratised air travel in the country,” he said and added that the scheme will be extended for 10 more years.

The scheme is to end in 2027.

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam said 106 airports and airstrips have been identified to be developed for regional air connectivity.

The country has 157 airports, heliports and waterdromes.

In the next 20-25 years, Naidu said the country will need 350 to 400 airports.

ATR Regional Aircraft Chief Commercial Officer Alexis Vidal said the company is eager to cooperate with the Indian aviation ecosystem.

Currently, ATR planes in India are operated by IndiGo, Alliance Air and fly91.

Airbus President and MD – South Asia and India – Remi Maillard said regional aviation remains an asset and that air traffic in the country will be coming more from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. (PTI)