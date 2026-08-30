cipher—decipher

1. To all from Bikramdeep Singh: "The best way to predict the future is to make it yourself".

2. From Shiv Kumar Sharma to all: "Smile is the best way to face every problem, to crush every fear, to hide every pain".

3. To all from Aagosh Tandon: " Health is Wealth" .

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4. From Rihansh Bhagat to all : "Hard work doesn't shout, it builds silently- and one day it speaks louder than talent".

5. To all from RuchikaGupta: "Life is not about the number of friends you have, but the quality of those friendships".

6. From Kartik Khajuria to all: "In a world full of noise, the quiet discipline to improve yourself every day is your real superpower".

7. To all from Richa Sharma: "Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving".

8. From Stavya Sharma to all: "Work hard in silence . let your success be your noise".

9. To all from Rosheen Goja: "Individually, we are one drop. Together, we are an ocean".

10. From Shiv Kumar Sharma to all: "One ripens first, while the other awaits its time".

Best Message : The award of rupees 300 for this week's best message has gone to GARIMA SHARMA, R/o CHANDAN VIHAR, MUTHI CAMP, JAMMU for the message "Simple daily actions lead to extraordinary results.".