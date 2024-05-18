Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. From Subhagi Sharma to all: “How big would you dream if you know you wouldn’t fail? The only thing stopping you is you”.

2. To all from Mavi: “ To bring clarity in life one should make habit to learn from adverse situations instead of crying and remain strongly determined”.

3. From Dr Minakshi to all: “ Silence empowers us to take decisions”.

4. To all from Tanvi Bhat: “ Paradise lies beneath the feet of your mother”.

5. From Praveen Kour to all: “ You can only spread love, happiness when you feel the same from within. Change your energy ,change your life”.

6. To all from Ramesh Kumar Raina: “Our value is the sum of our values”.

7. From Usha Raina to all: “ You don’t always get what you wish for, you get what you work for”.

8. To all from Rishab Raina: “ Your moral values decide your actual worth”.

9. From Vasu Sethi to all: “ The success always thunder with the brightness of dedication amidst the shadow of dark”.

10. To all from Abhinav Sharma: “ If you want to shine like a Sun first burn like a sun”.