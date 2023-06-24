Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1.From Sharda Gupta to all:” Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing”.

2.To all from Rohit Raina: ” Many of life’s failures are people who do not realise how close they were to success when they gave up”.

3. From Adhi Raina to all:”When you give joy to other people, you get more joy in return”.

4.To all from Sanjay Dhar: “Tears are words that need to be written”.

5.From Usha Raina to all: “To produce a mighty book, you must choose a mighty theme”.

6.To all from Ritu Gupta: “We write to taste life twice, in the moment and in retrospect”.

7.From Kiran Kanchan to all:”Get it down. Take chances. It may be bad, but it’s the only way you can do anything really good”.

8. From Komal Mengi to all:” Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time”.

9.To all from Meenu Gupta:”The hard thing about life is that nothing stays the same”.

10.From to all Banmeet Kour: “Learn to control your mind, before it tricks you”.